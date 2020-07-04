Dubai: Souq Al Kabeer has opened in Dubai with strict precautionary measures in place, Dubai Municipality authorities said on Friday. Dubai Media Office posted a video on Twitter inviting residents to visit the souk that embodies old Dubai and UAE culture at its most authentic.
The video showcases storefront temperature checks, face masks on sellers and buyers, gloves being used by salespeople along with social distancing stickers in stores and on seating areas in the market.
Dubai has been gradually easing restrictions in the city with all malls and shopping centres now functioning at 100 per cent capacity.