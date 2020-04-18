Sport may be cancelled by video profiles UAE's frontline as the new stars and MVPs

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Sports events the world over may have been cancelled due to coronavirus, but His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has posted a rousing video to remind us that we are all one team with everything left to play for.

The one minute 11 second clip posted on Twitter on Saturday with the words “We will win…” says “there will be different games, titles to win and cups to raise” this year, because “for the first time in a long time there’s only one team to put our whole heart behind.”

“Sure”, the narrator adds, “We’ll still have our MVPs and star players” he says as the camera pans across images of the UAE’s health and emergency workers in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.

“We’ll still cheer them on, pray for victory and do all we can to show our support, because we are all in this together and the whole world is playing for one side. This is our homeground, this is our World Cup and we will win,” adds the narrator.