No injuries reported but a number of vehicles onboard have been destroyed

Video Credit: Gulf News Reader

Sharjah: A fire broke out on a dhow in Khalid Lagoon in Sharjah on Friday but no-one was on board and there were no injuries, according to Sharjah Civil Defence. The vessel was loaded with a number of vehicles, all of which were destroyed by the blaze.

Major Hani Al Dahmani, director of media and public relations at Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that firefighters reached the site within minutes and brought the blaze under control, along with firefighting boats from Khalid Port.

Dark plumes of smoke could be seen billowing out of the lagoon from miles around.

Police received a call at 11.14am and firefighters from headquarters, Samnan and Al Mina stations rushed to the site to tackle the blaze.