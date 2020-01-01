In the case of the UAE, the season these days usually means sales, bedecked Christmas trees, feasts and trips into the endless desert. Some time ago, the celebrations while merry, were a little bit different. In a video posted on social media by the History of the UAE account, one can see how the end-of-year was marked in the country in the 60s. The clip shows a huddle of children watching a skit, where two men squabbled and there was slapstick humour - think dunking of heads into buckets of sand and water – followed by the passing around of food; and a Santa Claus, who flew in on a helicopter just for the occasion.