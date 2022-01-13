Dubai: Dubai’s DEWASAT-1 nanosatellite lifted off from Florida, United States, at 7.25pm, UAE time.
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) first satellite was launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex (SLC-40). It was among 105 spacecraft including microsats and cube sats being launched by the Falcon 9 two-stage rocket.
The liftoff was announced a success at 7.35pm, UAE time.
The U3 nanosatellite was designed and developed at Dewa’s R&D Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of Dewa’s networks with the support of nanosatellite technology, Internet of Things (IoT) and remote sensing technologies.
Dewa’s Space-D Programme was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, last January.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, attended the launch along with officials from Dewa, SpaceX and NanoAvionics.
"We have successfully landed this Falcon 9 for the tenth time," Kate Tice, a reliability engineering manager at SpaceX, said after the Falcon 9’s first stage landed back on Landing Zone 1, during the webcast of the Transporter-3 Rideshare mission.