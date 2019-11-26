Dubai: A car caught fire close to the Trade Centre Roundabout in Dubai on Tuesday afternoon, causing major traffic delays.
The car flipped over after a traffic accident and the vehicle started burning. Firefighters rushed to the spot to control the blaze, even as dark plumes of smoke rose from the scene.
According to Dubai Police, the accident occurred at 12.49pm on Shaikh Zayed Road after the Trade Center tunnel moving towards Karama.
They urged motorists to be extra cautious while driving.
More details were awaited as investigations are underway.