Dubai: The UAE rang in New Year 2020 with spectacular fireworks — no less than 20 locations around the city came alive with fireworks and light shows.
The epicentre of the revelry was the world's tallest building — Burj Khalifa. Dubai pulled off a phenomenal New Year party, but other emirates of the UAE had their own share that were no less impressive.
As it happened: Watch Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai live
Fireworks all around
Fireworks exploded all around the UAE as the country welcomed 2020 with spectacular fire-light-sounds shows.
Thousands of enthralled visitors camped around Burj Khalifa for the New Year's Eve party.
Sheikh Zayed Road closed: Queit before the celebrations
Beginning to gradually close Sheikh Zayed Road from both directions between the Trade Centre tunnel and Al Safa Bridge, diverting traffic to alternative routes, Dubai Police has tweeted.
Just spotted above Dubai
Can anyone tell us what these are?
Just before the New Year 2020 countdown, mysterious streaks of light appeared above Dubai.
Sort of like a meteor shower, but moving leisurely. Then, the numerous streaks of light moved horizontally in the vicinity above the Burj Khalifa tower.
For a few short moments of wonderment, amazed NYE revellers looked up to the sky — guessing what they might be.
It turned out that a group of skyjumpers with special LED lights made a well-choreographed sequence to spice up the night sky the city as thousands of people down below were in great anticipation of the New Year fireworks.
Only pedestrians allowed
Now closed
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro station has been cloed, according to @rta_dubai, official Twitter feed of the Roads and Transport Authority.
Alternate stations
Passengers are advised to use the Financial Centre and Business Bay Metro Stations to get to the event area.
Watch: A quick update on what you can expect at Burj Khalifa
Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road
Accident on Sheikh Zayed Road before the Water Canal Bridge is causing traffic delays. Kindly take extra caution on the roads, Dubai Police has tweeted.
Live traffic conditions near Burj Khalifa at 9.40pm
Gulf News facebook update from Burj Khalifa
The wait is on...
Expats on celebrating New Year in Dubai
Watch: Family comes together from China and London to celebrate NYE in Dubai
Shreya Bhatia, Reader Interactivity Journalist
Dubai is a place where the world comes together. On the occasion of New Year’s Eve, the Eriksen family who are in Dubai on holiday, decided to celebrate 2020 as a family by watching the fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa.
Birthe Hovmark Eriksen and her husband travel to different countries to celebrate New Year‘s Eve every year.
The 55-year-old resident of China said: “It is like a bucket list thing. We try and spend New Year’s Eve in different countries every year. This year we picked Dubai.“
She said that the family had previously brought in the new year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Singapore.
She said: “We wanted to see the Burj Khalifa fireworks which we have heard is amazing.”
Her children, twins Charlotte and Alexander, 26, live in London and every year the family makes it a point to have a holiday together and meet to bring in the new year, in this case the beginning of the new decade.
Birthe said: “In Europe it is not so common for children to spend New Year’s Eve with their parents. This way we not only get to see different places but also have the family together.”
Charlotte told Gulf News: “My brother and I live in London. Visiting Dubai this time was perfect as it’s on our journey home. We heard that the light show and the fireworks were great so we wanted to see them ourselves.
“For our family, this is the central meeting point in between China, Asia, Europe.”
As far as resolutions go, the family is hoping to have a healthy and fun 2020.
Alexander Eriksen who brought his friend with him to Dubai said: “I just hope to make the most of it and live my life to the fullest in 2020.”
Birthe Eriksen has personal goals but also has a message for the world: “I hope we stay peaceful and manage to take care of out the Earth. We only have one Mother Earth and our children and their children need a place to live.”
Expat speaks: Andrea Braethaupt, visitor from Germany
Expat speaks: Pavi, Dubai resident
Expat speaks: Neha, tourist from India
Traffic jam on Sheikh Zayed Road exit
Traffic jam on Sheikh Zayed road exit towards Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa for New Year Eve's celebration on 31 December 2019.
What expats say: Mona Mansour from Kuwait
Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro
Dubai Metro passengers are now being informed that the trains will no longer stop at the Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro station. People will have to get off at DIFC station and walk to Burj Khalifa area.
Happiness Street
Some people were seen trying to jump over barriers on the road to get to the venues faster. Let us remind you here, jaywalking, even on New Year's Eve, is illegal and unsafe. It can also land you a fine of Dh400.
Dubai Mall crowds
Security people are now helping people get to the outside deck even as major crowds gather at the entrance.
Happiness Street
Some people were seen trying to jump over barriers on the road to get to the venues faster. Let us remind you here, jaywalking, even on New Year's Eve, is illegal and unsafe. It can also land you a fine of Dh400.
Metro crowds
UAE residents and tourists were advised to use public transport in light of the road closures. Many have already started arriving over 6 hours ahead of the fireworks show planned to ring in the New Year.
There are now separate lines for men, women and families to enable easy movement of the visitors to the viewing areas outside the mall.
The Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro station will close at 10pm on Dec. 31 to 6am on January 1, 2020.
Meanwhile...
Other Dubai locations and the rest of the UAE are also prepping for New Year celebrations.
Starting early
People from all walks of life have started gathering in the area since afternoon to avoid road closures and the crowds. If you were planning to go see the Burj Khalifa fireworks, you better head out right now, as road closures have already started.
Public transport is the best idea but the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will be closed from 10pm to 6am (Jan. 1, 2020).
With inputs from Falah Gulzar, Social Media Reporter; Shreya Bhatia, Readers Interactivity Journalist; Nathaniel Lacsina, Digital Content Producer; Balaram Menon, Senior Digital Content Producer; Jaya Chandran, Senior Web Editor, Jay Hilotin, Senior Web Editor; Dona Cherian, Web News Editor; Logan Fish, Video Editor; Irish Eden Belleza, Videographer; Sonia Shah, Videographer; Ahmed Ramzan, Photographer; Clint Egbert, Photographer; Virendra Saklani, Photographer; Devadasan K P, Photo Editor; Atiq Ur Rehman, Photographer and Antonin Kelian Kallouche, Photographer.