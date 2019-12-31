We are live from the venue, bringing you news, photos, videos and more

Let us remind you here, jaywalking, even on New Year's Eve, is illegal and unsafe Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: New Year's Eve (NYE) in Dubai is always exciting and extravagant. New Year 2020 will be marked at not less than 20 locations around the city with fireworks and shows, but the epicentre of the celebrations will be at the world's tallest building - Burj Khalifa.

We are live from the venue bringing you all the updates, videos, photos and more from the party that NYE is for Dubai.

Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro

Crowds at the Dubai Mall metro station Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai Metro passengers are now being informed that the trains will no longer stop at the Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro station. People will have to get off at DIFC station and walk to Burj Khalifa area.

Happiness Street

Chaos in the happiness street as people cross the road. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Some people were seen trying to jump over barriers on the road to get to the venues faster. Let us remind you here, jaywalking, even on New Year's Eve, is illegal and unsafe. It can also land you a fine of Dh400.

Dubai Mall crowds

Crowds gather at Dubai Mall deck entrance Image Credit: Gulf News

Security people are now helping people get to the outside deck even as major crowds gather at the entrance.

Happiness Street

Some people were seen trying to jump over barriers on the road to get to the venues faster. Let us remind you here, jaywalking, even on New Year's Eve, is illegal and unsafe. It can also land you a fine of Dh400.

Metro crowds

UAE residents and tourists were advised to use public transport in light of the road closures. Many have already started arriving over 6 hours ahead of the fireworks show planned to ring in the New Year.

Crowds at the Dubai Mall metro station Image Credit: Gulf News

There are now separate lines for men, women and families to enable easy movement of the visitors to the viewing areas outside the mall.

The Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa metro station will close at 10pm on Dec. 31 to 6am on January 1, 2020.

Separate lines have been created for men, women and families to move towards viewing areas around Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall Image Credit: Gulf News

Meanwhile...

Other Dubai locations and the rest of the UAE are also prepping for New Year celebrations.

Starting early

People from all walks of life have started gathering in the area since afternoon to avoid road closures and the crowds. If you were planning to go see the Burj Khalifa fireworks, you better head out right now, as road closures have already started.

Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list

Public transport is the best idea but the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station will be closed from 10pm to 6am (Jan. 1, 2020).

Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Residents and tourists started heading to Downtown Dubai for the NYE celebrations in the afternoon Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View gallery as list