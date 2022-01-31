Dubai: Dubai Municipality has issued instructions for avoiding dangers while using electric heaters this winter season.
“Electric heaters are frequently used with winter’s low temperatures, but misusing them might be dangerous. Follow #DubaiMunicipality’s instructions and preventive measures to avoid danger or incidents,” the civic body said in a recent tweet.
The tweet carried the following tips:
Check the heater’s elements before using them and follow the operating and maintenance instructions in the brochure.
Do not use the heater if it is damaged.
Do not place the heater near flammable materials, and make sure it is placed on a flat, non-combustible surface and out of the children’s reach.
Do not turn on the heater in humid places or with wet hands to avoid electrocution.
Keep the heater cord away from heat sources, do not pass it under carpets or in the footpath, and be careful not to fold it over the heater.
Leave enough space around the heater, do not leave it. unattended when it is turned on, and be sure to unplug it while sleeping.
