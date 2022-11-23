Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence has concluded the United Arab Emirates-United States Joint Military Dialogue ( JMD), which was held from November 20 to 21 in Abu Dhabi and co-chaired by Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Dr. Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy.
Over the two-day dialogue, delegations discussed a broad range of regional and defence issues of mutual interest, including threats to regional security, as well as increasing cooperation on counterterrorism, maritime security, and air and missile defence.
The two sides affirmed their commitment to a strong bilateral defence relationship.
Both parties agreed on the importance of the U.S.-UAE strategic partnership as one based on shared interests and priorities.
The JMD is the foremost bilateral defence forum for advancing the U.S.-UAE defence partnership.