Dubai: Scores of holiday makers from the UAE have registered a complaint against a company with the Department of Economic Development (DED), alleging they have lost money after being promised holiday packages.

The DED confirmed to Gulf News that a company in Dubai was found to be engaging in activity for which they were not licensed.

In an email statement to Gulf News, Ahmad Al Zaabi, Director of Consumer Protection in the DED said: "Following consumer complaints earlier the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Dubai found out that Novo Elite Holidays was engaging in an activity for which they were not licensed. We took prompt action and were able to stop such practices and resolve the consumer complaints as per DED procedures. The company is currently conducting activities that are aligned with their trade license, such as selling holiday packages, which is monitored and regulated by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).”

Gulf News sent Novo Elite Holidays an email, asking for a response, but got no response. Calls to the company on their land line did not go through, while calls to a mobile number mentioned on a visiting card of a company staff were unanswered.

A Gulf News reader highlighted the case, saying a number of residents had complained in a public forum ‘Reviews Talk’ that they had allegedly lost tens of thousands of dirhams after being sold fake holiday packages.