Highlights
- Despite the cost, students prefered to stay on campus
- Dorms have facilities and make it easier for people to use the library
- There are a few private student acomodation facilities in the UAE
Dubai: Dormitories or dorms are not something one usually associates with university students in the UAE, especially as the general perception is that most young people stay with their parents. But, the reality is quite different.
While some UAE universities have dorm facilities, not all of them have housing options. There are many collective student accommodation systems where universities are located. There are also independent student residencies, which offer apartments to students. We look at some experiences to get a better understanding of the pros and cons of student accomodation in the Emirates.
Tanjuma Islam: “Dorms have their advantages”
For 21-year-old Tanjuma Islam, living in her university dorms was a personal choice and she does not regret that decision. Since she is a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, commuting to Sharjah to study, daily, was “troublesome” and it would waste time.
Proximity
Islam told Gulf News that a major benefit of opting for university accommodation was the convenience of being close to campus. “Being by myself allows me to use my time efficiently studying, without any distractions.”
She added that staying near campus saved her time she would otherwise spend commuting. “My parents have busy lives and if I was staying with them, eithr my mother or my father would have to drive me to my classes every day. With this in mind, I chose to stay in the dorms.”
She said she is now able to go to the university library and devote time towards research that she would otherwise not be able to. Living alone has also helped her make better decisions.
Independence
Despite popular belief, staying in a college dorm has given Islam more freedom, than if she were living at home. “Staying in the dorms have made me more confident of myself, now that I have to do everything on my own. I even learnt how to cook.”
Coming from a strict home environment, living on campus helped Islam meet new people and overcome her inherent shyness. “I enjoy the freedom that comes with making my own decisions. All dorms have rules, but the curfew isn’t difficult for me to follow.”
Additionally, while Islam doesn’t find the cost too expensive, a drawback of staying in campus accommodation is the lack of privacy and having a “bad roommate”. She also misses her mother’s homecooked food.
Shikharjeet Alagh: “The most convenient option”
After recently graduating from a Dubai university, Alagh now stays in a rented apartment with a friend. According to him, despite dorms being slightly more costly than private apartments, he did not want to opt for the latter.
“While staying in the dorms, I was paying around Dh27,000 from September to June for a shared dorm. Now I pay Dh23,000 for the year in an appartment. It was more expensive but it added to my college experience.
“Staying close to campus adds to the experience for university. Not only is everything nearby but it is easier to make friends too. University used to be walking distance, and it was convenient.”
There are certain facilities in the dorms like housekeeping, recreation rooms and other additional fcilities. that also add to the college-life experience.
Roommates and entertainment
While Alagh preferred to stay on campus, he admits that being paired with a bad roommate could become an issue. “Single rooms are too expensive to opt for... but if you share a room, there is always a concern that you might get paired with a roommate you don’t get along with.”
The 23-year-old Dubai resident also complained about not having complete freedom while staying on campus, and the ‘no visitors late at night rule’ that had to be adhered to. He compared his experience to staying in an apartment and concluded that while at university, staying on campus was a convenient option and it helped him have a “complete university experience”.
Amna Abudyak: “It was a joint decision by my parents and me”
Abudyak currently is taking a break between semesters in her home country, Kuwait. She is pursuing an internship, however, she will be resuming her studies at The American University of Sharjah in the upcoming semester and continue living at the dorms.
Rules
It varies how strict the dorm supervisors are in the different building complexes, according to Abudyak. “Generally, there are a few rules like, smoking or pets are not allowed, curfew is at 12am on weekdays and 1am on weekends. Also, visitors have to sign in, and a form must be filled out by an adult or a guardian if the student wishes to sleep over during the night out of campus,” she said.
Eligibility
Students who are enrolled in the university are eligible for living at the American University of Sharjah and most other schools.
“To be eligible as an enrolled student, one has to simply fill in their housing application online before the deadline around registration time. As far as I know, academic standing does not negate the student an opportunity to apply for on-campus housing,” Abudyak said.
Convenience
Most students coming from outside the country, opt for dorms because of the convenience of living near or at the university campus.
“As an international student who is not quite willing to drive in the UAE, this was a joint decision by my parents and me,” Abudyak said.
Shaikha Fayez Matar Al Khayyal: “Without free dorms I wouldn’t be able to study further”
Al Khayyal currently studies at the UAE’s oldest university, United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old’s family lives in Sharjah and commuting every day to the campus would be a inconvenient for her.
Affordability
Some dorms have discounted prices for eligible students or it can be entirely free of cost for some.
Al Khayyal said: “If it wasn’t for the government of the UAE to provide free dorms for Emirati girls at UAEU (United Arab Emirates University), I wouldn’t have been able to attend such a university.”
Speaking about other options she had in terms of higher education, Al Khayyal said: “I would have either gone to a college near my town or discontinued my education.”
Cultural reasons
The rules and regulations of some dorms can play in favour of student residents.
Al Khayyal said: “My family readily let me attend this university because of specific rules they have at the dorms facility.
“For example, girls cannot leave the campus premises after certain hours of the day and visitors are not allowed. The supervisors implement these rules at each building.”
Loneliness
Living apart from one’s family and away from home can take a toll on some. “I am someone who likes living with my family and it took a while for me to adjust to living in dorms when I first came in. I think many student residents here can relate to that.”
While speaking to university students, a majority of them admitted that dorms worked out to be slightly more expensive than renting an apartment. However, factors like transportation, safety and proximity were considered while making a decision. If students did not have a driving licence, staying away from campus would prove to be an additional strruggle.
However, universities in the UAE do offer facilities to students and try and make student-life a little easier.
The American University of Sharjah has a private shuttle bus service from Dubai to Sharjah every day of the week. Students can buy bus tickets and use the transport facility to get to and from campus, even on weekends.
They even have committees at the dorms and organise activities and events for the students living on campus.
Heriot Watt University Dubai offers its students a shuttle service to malls once a week, along with dorm discount service for those who pay the fees a month before the semester begins.
While some dorms have a curfew, others don’t have restrictions on time. Dorms for boys and girls are separate and most universities offer housekeeping facilities and 24-hour security for residents.
If you are moving to the UAE for higher studies and your university does not have a dorm facility, there are a few private student accomodations available as well.
One such example of this is Uninest, an international student acomodation facility located in Dubailand. They offer a variety of rooms and facilities for young adults and it give students the feel of a dorm, without staying close to campus.
To be eligible, a person must have a student visa or be completing an internship. An offer letter from the university, along with a valid visa has to be submitted.
Whether you want to rent a dorm room or an apartment, evaluting what you want from your college experience is important.
While at university, did you opt for an apartment or a dorm room? How did it change your experience? Tell us at readers@gulfnews.com.