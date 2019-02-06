Dubai: The Dubai Past Present exhibition, a one-day public event taking place at the Showcase Gallery in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, on February 9 will display 40 pieces of art drawing on Dubai’s traditional past and modern present done by children aged 10-13 from nine public and private schools in Duba. The works, which include computer-aided designs, paintings, sculptures and installations will be exhibited alongside art from 13 homegrown and expatriate professional artists.
The exhibition has been made possible thanks to a ground-breaking partnership between Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, to highlight the extensive benefits of art education in schools and ultimately develop an art curriculum inclusive of content, teaching and learning techniques that can develop the skills children need to become future leaders.
Adel Omar, senior director of special projects and media at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, said: “This collaboration is in line with our aim to enrich and positively impact the lives of children by building awareness and encouraging creativity.”