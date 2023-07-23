1. Umrah: Guidelines set for pilgrims at Islam’s holiest site

Worshippers advised to avoid jostling as Umrah season starts              

2. Saudi Arabia offers more than 11,000 education jobs

The targeted specialties include math, chemistry, physics, and the English language

3. UAE food traders move to limit rice price increase

India's ban on non-basmati rice exports will force UAE importers to look elsewhere

4. Emirates Draw FAST5: First Grand Prize winner declared

Emirates Draw FAST5 Prize winning numbers: 20-11-25-06-35

5. Two Philippine billionaires join hands for next mega-project

Ramon Ang, Manny Pangilinan agree to push 'golden era' of infrastructure buildup

