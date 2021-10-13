Abu Dhabi: Umm Al Emarat Park, in collaboration with Al Ain Zoo, is hosting three animal pop-ups on October 15, 18 and 22.
Animal lovers will get to meet and greet parrots, various kinds of prey birds, snakes and other reptilian species at the park. That’s not all, visitors will have the chance to interact with some of the animals and even take a photo with them. Keepers and handlers will be on ground at all times to introduce the animals and their history, highlight interesting facts about them, and ensure a smooth and safe environment for all.
In collaboration with Al Ain Zoo, Umm Al Emarat Park is already home to few animals including much-loved ponies, rabbits, tortoises, pygmy goats, camels and emu birds.
Rasha Kablawi, head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department, said: “Umm Al Emarat Park provides its visitors, and more specifically children, a chance to learn more about animals by interacting with them at the Park’s Animal Barn and Petting Zoo. Building on our already-existing partnership with Al Ain Zoo, we’re excited to host this three-day pop-up event that will give visitors the chance to meet and greet these particular animals that are incredibly fascinating.”
Visitors can also feed animals at the Animal Barn, or go on a fun ride-along with a camel or pony. Umm Al Emarat Park is open every day from 8am to 12 midnight.
Programme
• Birds of Prey pop-up: October 15 - 4.30pm-6.30pm
• Reptile pop-up: October 18 - 5pm-7pm
• Parrot pop-up: October 22 - 4.30pm-6.30pm