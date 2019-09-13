Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council with UFC champion Nurmagomedov Image Credit: Instagram/@faz3

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov met Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces this week in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan posted pictures of the meet-up on his Instagram account on Thursday.

The champ who defeated Dustin Poirier in the third round of their UFC 242 lightweight title unification fight at the Yas Arena in Abu Dhabi met Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on Monday at Qasr Al Bahr. Nurmagomedov's father was also present at both meetings.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces with Nurmagomedov

The UFC returned to Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2014 and took place at “The Arena,” a venue constructed just for the event on Yas Island. It was a blockbuster night featuring 13 fights between some of the world’s best mixed martial arts fighters but the headline fight was that of Nurmagomedov, returning after a 11-month long gap, and interim champ Poirier.