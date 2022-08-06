Abu Dhabi: The Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation marked its 30th anniversary on August 5, building on the rich charity legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
“The rich must help the poor, and God Almighty granted us this fortune to develop our country, and help develop other countries as well,” Sheikh Zayed once said. Upon launching the charitable non-profit and non-governmental foundation on August 5, 1992, he allocated a $1 billion-endowment fund, the largest in the region at that time, to use its proceeds in financing charitable and humanitarian works in a wide-ranging educational, health, social, relief and services sectors within the UAE and abroad.
Significant contribution
Over the years, the foundation has contributed significantly to alleviating the suffering of underprivileged families in Least Developed Countries (LDCs).
Hamad Salem Kardous Al Amri, director-general of the foundation, said: “The foundation’s humanitarian aid, programmes and projects reached more than 188 countries around the world without racial, religious or geographic discrimination, and it is looking forward to developing its activities through new initiatives, modern studies and partnerships with national authorities.’’