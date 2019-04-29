Largest of its kind, the plant’s capacity has been increased to 2,8885 megawatts

Dubai: Expansion of the M-Station, the UAE’s largest power generation and water desalination plant in Jebel Ali, has been completed to further boost the availability, reliability and efficiency of power and water in the emirate, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced on Monday.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dewa, and other officials inaugurated the Dh1.5 billion expansion project, bringing the plant’s total capacity to 2,885 megawatts from 2,185MW. The plant currently produces 140 million imperial gallons (MIGD) of water daily.

The expansion is comprised of two dual-fuel gas turbine generators each with a capacity of 263.5MW, two waste heat-recovery boilers for steam generation and a back pressure steam turbine from Siemens with a capacity of 173MW. The expansion is designed to achieve a 90 per cent fuel efficiency.

The M-station was initially built at a cost of Dh10.1 billion in 2013.