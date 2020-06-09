The initial run of the commemorative stamp comprises of 25,000 stamps along with 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets, available for sale at Emirates Post Central Customer Happiness Centres and on Emirates Post’s dedicated web shop emiratespostshop.ae.

Abdulla Mohammad Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said, “The diamond anniversary of the Arab League is a momentous occasion that symbolizes Arab achievement, co-operation and pride and it gives us great pleasure to be able to mark the occasion. The stamp depicts the achievements of the Arab League in the areas of joint Arab political, economic, and social action. On behalf of everyone at Emirates Post, we extend our sincere congratulations to all the members of the Arab League”.