Dubai: Emirates Draw set out to choose a winner who could walk away with Dh100,000,000 at the live draw on Sunday.
The person who holds the ticket which can match the random chosen number from right to left will walk home with this life-changing amount while matching six digits in that order (right to left) could get the ticket holder Dh777,777 in winnings.
There are also prizes for those who have less than 6 matching numbers in the sequence.
Seven guaranteed winners are also chosen every week - each of them win Dh77,777.