Abu Dhabi: Emirates Park Zoo and Resort has set up a recycling machine which will recycle organic waste to produce organic compost for agricultural use. With a constant endeavour to preserve wildlife, the zoo received the recycling machine that handles a capacity of up to 500kg of organic waste including food waste, agricultural waste, and animal waste. The aim of the contraption is to have zero organic waste by recycling to reduce the impact on the environment in a bid to become fully sustainable. “Change must start within yourself,” said zoo operation manager Dr Waleed Shaaban.
“At Emirates Park Zoo, we conjure up an image of people working together with the goal of showing the importance of sustainable operation through ‘recycle, reduce and reuse’ for the future of the planet. As a conservation and education destination, we focus on protecting the natural environment and engaging with communities to enhance the sustainability of our activities.”