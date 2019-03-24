Abu Dhabi: Emirates Park Zoo and Resort has set up a recycling machine which will recycle organic waste to produce organic compost for agricultural use. With a constant endeavour to preserve wildlife, the zoo received the recycling machine that handles a capacity of up to 500kg of organic waste including food waste, agricultural waste, and animal waste. The aim of the contraption is to have zero organic waste by recycling to reduce the impact on the environment in a bid to become fully sustainable. “Change must start within yourself,” said zoo operation manager Dr Waleed Shaaban.