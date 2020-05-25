Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

UAE will see mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather today, with a chance of overcast skies and rain in the afternoon, like yesterday.

The National Centre of Meteorology, in their daily forecast, said it will be: "Fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon, Eastward and Northward, extending to some internal areas, may be associated with some rainfall."

Abu Dhabi's Al Ain, Sweihan, Rakna, most parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwwain, Ras AlKhaimah and Jais mountains, will see partly cloudy skies and scattered rainfall. And, Fujairah will receive heavy rainfall today.

A National Center of Meteorology (NCM) official confirmed on Sunday, that four cloud seeding flights were dispatched after convective clouds were monitored over the country, to maximise rainfall in the region. The cloud seeding flights will be on standby to monitor and seed Monday's clouds too.

Dust storms

Strong winds caused by the clouds are expected to blow dust across the country especially in the afternoon. "Moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times with the clouds, causing blowing dust and sand during daytime.

The country's weather bureau has advised residents to exercise caution while driving due to poor horizontal visibility caused by rainfall and dust. Rain water can also cause wadis to flood, so it is best to avoid such areas.

No dip in temperatures

In internal areas, the temperature highs are expected to reach 40-45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 26-31°C in the mountainous regions. The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 45.3°C in Saih Al Salem.

The NCM also said that the weather will get humid by night, and Tuesday morning.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas, the weather bureau indicated. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.