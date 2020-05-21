UAE: Partly cloudy in some areas. Winds to blow dust across the country

UAE will see mostly sunny weather and partly cloudy in some areas. The National Centre of Meteorology, in their daily forecast, said residents can expect: "Fair to partly cloudy over scattered areas."

Warm winds will blow dust and sand across the country. "Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 38 km/hr."

Thursday will be an extremely hot day. In internal areas, the temperature highs are expected to reach 40-45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 26-31°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 70-75 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas. And, in the mountainous regions, humidity levels will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.