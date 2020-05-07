UAE: Partly cloudy in some areas. Winds to blow dust across the country today and tomorrow

Dusty, hot weather Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

UAE will see mostly sunny weather and partly cloudy to overcase skies in some areas. The National Centre of Meteorology, in their daily forecast, expect: "Partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times over some areas, especially Westward."

The NCM also said that the weather will get dusty by afternoon "over the exposed areas" of the country.

Winds will blow dust and sand across the country. "Moderate Southeasterly winds, becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 20 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr."

Thursday will be an extremely hot day. In internal areas, the temperature highs are expected to reach 39-43°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-39°C, and 25-30°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas. However, the levels will be low in the mountainous regions, going up to a maximum of 50 per cent.