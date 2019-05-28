NCM has issued a detailed weather forecast for the rest of the week

Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) released a forecast report for weather over the coming five days. The prediction is that the week will be cloudy in general with a probability of rain.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM today for the rest of the week.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy in general, with convective clouds formation by the afternoon over some eastern and internal areas with a probability of rain.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northerly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20  30, reaching 42 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy in general, with convective clouds formation by the afternoon over some eastern and southern areas with a probability of rain.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20  30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Thursday

Fair to partly cloudy especially southwards, and hazy at times by daytime.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, reduces horizontal visibility with a speed of 20  30, reaching 44 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday

Fair to partly cloudy in general, with the probability of some clouds formation by the afternoon over southern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20  30, reaching 40 km/hr.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Saturday

Fair to partly cloudy over some southern areas.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 20  30, reaching 40 km/hr.