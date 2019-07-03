Residents can also expect cloud cover to increase during the day

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, humidity levels will increase tonight and early Thursday morning. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, be prepared for a sticky, uncomfortable evening today, with humidity levels in the country going up to 80 - 85 per cent.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, humidity levels will increase tonight and early Thursday morning. When conditions are humid it is advised to wear light, breathable material. Why?

There is a reason why your body feels hotter in humid conditions. The process of sweating is your body's way to keep cool and maintain its current temperature.

The reason why high relative humidity makes people feel hot and sticky is because the air already has moisture and cannot absorb sweat.

We advise residents to stay hydrated as temperatures continue to increase and carry a waterbottle on you at all times. Eating fruits with high water content will help you beat the heat.

Additionally, residents can expect cloud cover to increase during the day. Strong winds will also be blowing at a speed of 18km/h to 25km/h and can go up to 35km/h over some internal areas.

Sea conditions near the Arabian and Oman seas will be moderate in general.