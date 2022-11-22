Abu Dhabi: Emergency responders in Abu Dhabi have successfully extinguished a vehicle fire that erupted when two vehicles collided on the outskirts of the capital this morning.
In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Police, which responded to the incident with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, said there were no injuries.
“Due to a rapid response, Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority teams have successfully extinguished a fire that broke out on Sweihan Road, before Al Shamkha Bridge, caused by a traffic collision between a truck and another vehicle. The collision and fire did not cause any injuries,” the police said.
Authorities had earlier urged residents only to rely on official sources for information.