Dubai: Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, on Thursday announced the UAE School Meals initiative, a bold scheme to deliver free school meals to all public-school pupils across the nation by 2025.
Speaking during the First Global Summit of the Global School Meals Coalition in Paris today, the Minister revealed the national initiative in front of a gathering of global ministers and policy makers.
Minister Almheiri said: “If students aren’t getting good nutrition, they cannot absorb education.”
At least 70% of food items for the new school meals initiative will be sourced – with at least 30 per cent of the workforce associated with this programme from low-income communities close to the schools, the minister added.
• UAE School Meals Initiative set to provide all public-school students with free school meals within two years. The start of phase one in 2023–2024, and the second and final phase in 2024–2025.