Global cable cut, but team work to restore service on Saturday afternoon

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: UAE telecommunications firm Du said they were experiencing technical issues on Saturday afternoon after a spate of complaints online.

A tweet from Du read, “Dear Customers, we’re currently facing technical issues in our Home Services due to a global cable cut. Our team is working on restoring the service back to normal. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll update you within the coming three hours.”

The message came amid a host of complaints on social media about slow internet speeds.

@havanloon08 tweeted, “Why is internet slow with both Etisalat and du? What if all schools go online next week.”

@ratchdigitalink added, “Yup. Du not working (Wifi) switched to Etisalat data and it’s fine. Omg, has coronavirus claimed @dutweets?”

Du later tweeted that service had been restored.