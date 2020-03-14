Dubai: UAE telecommunications firm Du said they were experiencing technical issues on Saturday afternoon after a spate of complaints online.
A tweet from Du read, “Dear Customers, we’re currently facing technical issues in our Home Services due to a global cable cut. Our team is working on restoring the service back to normal. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll update you within the coming three hours.”
The message came amid a host of complaints on social media about slow internet speeds.
@havanloon08 tweeted, “Why is internet slow with both Etisalat and du? What if all schools go online next week.”
@ratchdigitalink added, “Yup. Du not working (Wifi) switched to Etisalat data and it’s fine. Omg, has coronavirus claimed @dutweets?”
Du later tweeted that service had been restored.
Gulf News has requested a comment from Etisalat to see if they were experiencing an outage. Most of the tweets suggest the issue was with Du services but downdetector.com showed live problems for both providers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.