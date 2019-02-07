Dubai: Sixty elite SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) teams from 50 countries will take part in the UAE SWAT Challenge hosted by Dubai Police in Al Ruwayaa Training City from February 10-14, it was announced on Thursday.
Teams will go head-to-head in five categories that will test the skills of special armed response units from around the world. They will stage mock hostage rescues, tactical exchanges and raids in a bid to be crowned the most competent force.
Cash prizes of $170,000 (Dh624,413) will be given out during the event, including a prize of $10,000 for the top three teams each day.
The event is open to the public at Al Ruwayaa Training City before Dubai Outlet Mall on Al Ain Road. There will also be cultural demonstrations in the Heritage Village as well as SWAT style challenges for the public to take part in.