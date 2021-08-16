Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of flights to Afghanistan by registered airlines, in light of current events, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
In a statement issued today (Monday), the GCAA said that it is closely monitoring the developments in Afghanistan and assessing the current situation, in coordination with relevant authorities and the UAE’s national carriers, to ensure the safe operations of the country’s airlines.
Under this framework, the GCAA stated it is prioritising the safety and security of civil aviation.
Earlier yesterday, Emirates suspended flights to Afghanistan's capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website.
"Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin," it said.
Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai has also suspended flights to Kabul.