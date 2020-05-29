David Beasley Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: “Brother, we need help.” Those words by the head of UN’s World Food Programme over a phone call to His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, were enough to get a massive cargo plane carrying medical supplies and parts of a field hospital to Ghana from the UAE.

Two video posted by David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Programme, showed aid being offloaded from the C-17 Globemaster, which is being used in the pandemic relief effort by the UAE to support the UN mission in West Africa after direct orders by His Highness.

“I picked up the phone and called Mohammed bin Zayed, saying, brother, we need help. People are suffering and this in-kind contribution will save many lives,” Beasley said in the video on his Twitter account.

“He didn’t blink an eye. He immediately said we’ll help.”

Following the phone call, a cargo plane touched down in Ghana on Thursday.

Beasley posted the video showing the airplane behind him and thanked the UAE for its quick aid.

“The C-17 is the result of the kindness and generosity of the people of the UAE,” Beasley said in the video.

“People of the UAE and the leadership, Mohamed bin Zayed, my dear brother, thank you for the kindness of your heart to help people save lives.”

Beasley thanked the UAE government, donors and the Ghanaian government in Accra for their help in setting up a regional hospital to help combat the pandemic.