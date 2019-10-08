Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday received Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and Dr Abdallah Hamdok, prime minister of the transitional government of Sudan, at Al Shati Palace.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad and the Sudanese officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost them, especially in the economic, investment and trade sectors. They also discussed the latest developments in relation to the political situation in Sudan.

Shaikh Mohammad, Al Burhan and Hamdok also exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.

Shaikh Mohammad reaffirmed the UAE’s support to Sudan and all its efforts being made to achieve security, peace and unity in the country and serve the aspirations of its people for further development and prosperity.

“The UAE and Sudan share historic relations that rest on a bedrock of brotherhood, trust and mutual respect, and we are very much interested to boost these relations in the coming period and serve the interest of both countries and peoples,” the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince said.

“The UAE has always encouraged dialogue between various Sudanese parties, out of its keenness on the stability of Sudan, its unity and the integrity of its institutions”, he added.

“Sudan has set an important and civilised model in the management of crisis and achieving consensus that upholds the supreme national interests and preserve the unity and stability of the country and the integrity of its institutions,” Shaikh Mohammad underlined.

He wished Al Burhan and Hamdok all success in performing their national tasks and responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, national security advisor, Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation.