Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday offered condolences on the death of the Mubarak Mohammed bin Isa Al Mutaiwee Al Mansouri, during his visit to the funeral in Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, and to his sons Mohammed, Hamdan, Rashid, Ahmed, Salem and Issa Mubarak Al Mutaiwee, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on him and to grant him a spacious paradise, and to inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.