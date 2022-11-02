Kalba: Police and the Coast Guard have conducted extensive searches for Egyptian diver Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Ashor, who went missing on October 29 in the sea waters of Kalb
The 30-year-old missing man's father told Gulf News that his son went missing off the coast of Kalba on Saturday, October 29. On Wednesday, he received a call from Dubai Police, informing him that they will assist in the search for his son.
According to his father, Ahmad, who reside in Al Barsha area in Dubai, left the family home at 4am on Saturday to join a group organising a spearfishing trip in Kalba. The boat in which Ahmad went fishing had seven people on board, including four Emiratis, an Australian, and a Lebanese. When the incident occurred, they were fishing near White Palm.
Ahmad's companions informed his father that during the trip, Ahmad became tired and began vomiting. He stayed back in the boat for a while and later dived into the waters with fellow divers to catch fish. However, Ahmad went missing in the water while the others returned to the boat. Ahmad may have suffered a blackout, according to the members of the group.
According to his father, Ahmad is a petroleum engineer with internationally recognised diving certifications.