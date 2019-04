Abu Dhabi: Sea-goers were warned on Friday by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf which will have waves up to six feet caused by wind speeds exceeding 40km/h.

Also, in its weather forecast, NCM said it expects some parts of the UAE to be dusty, cloudy or partly cloudy over some areas. Waters in the Arabian Gulf will be moderate to rough at times, and moderate in Oman Sea. The temperature in the coastal areas could reach 37C and 42C in the internal areas.