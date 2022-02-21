Ajman: A school bus driver who ran over a 12-year-old student, which led to her death, has been held for seven days as investigations continue, Ajman Traffic Prosecution said on Monday.
The Asian driver ran over Sheikha Hassan Salem in front of her home in Al Hamidiya area of Ajman last week on February 15.
The Ajman Traffic Prosecution began investigations in the case to find out the circumstances and details of the incident.
Salem Al Ghafli, director of Ajman Traffic Prosecution, said Sheikha had boarded the bus to return home after school. When she was dropped off near her home, she walked past the bus when the vehicle moved forward and knocked her.
Al Ghafli added that recordings from the cameras on the bus were being checked for the bus’s journey from the school to the girl’s home. Public prosecution is currently speaking to witnesses in the case and hearing their testimony.
Al Ghafli said the prosecution is awaiting for the technical report on the security and safety conditions of the school bus to complete the investigation of the case and refer it to the court.
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said as soon as the Operations Room had received the report of the incident at 3.48pm, the police rushed to the spot. The student had sustained a severe head injury and subsequently died.
He had added that the bus driver was immediately arrested.