Bucharest, Romania: The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development launched the UAE — Romania Cultural Week on Saturday in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.
Organised by the UAE Embassy in Romania in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the event focuses on introducing the UAE heritage and culture to Romania thus boosting bilateral cultural ties between the two nations.
Running until June 26, the UAE — Romania Cultural Week features a variety of traditional Emirati food, cultural performances, art around the city. The event is open to all and offers free entry.
The launch was attended by Shaikh Salem Khalid Al Qasimi, assistant under-secretary for Arts and Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Ahmad Abdullah Saeed Al Matroushi, the UAE Ambassador to Romania and a number of senior officials from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Cultural Week opened following a recent visit to Bucharest by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where he met with Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania.
His visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both nations. The ministers lauded the bilateral cooperation and expressed keenness to develop ties in all fields, especially in economy and investments.
