The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development launched the UAE – Romania Cultural Week yesterday in the Romanian capital, Bucharest. Organised by the UAE Embassy in Romania in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the event focuses on introducing the UAE heritage and culture to Romania thus boosting bilateral cultural ties between the two nations. Spanning until 26th June, the UAE – Romania Cultural Week features a variety of traditional Emirati food, cultural performances, art around the city. The Cultural Week opens following a recent visit to Bucharest by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where he convened with Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Romania. His visit coincided with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both nations, where the ministers lauded the bilateral cooperation and expressed keenness to develop ties in all fields, especially in economy and investments.