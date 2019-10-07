Dubai

A robot chef at the GITEX tech show in Dubai is being billed as the only robot of its kind to prepare a complete meal without human intervention.

The ‘Smart Robotic Chef’ is showing off its culinary skills to visitors to the ‘Future Café’ at the GITEX stand of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

The TRA is presenting at GITEX Technology Week a number of future projects based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), through which life would be shaped in the near future.

The three-armed robot chef at TRA’s stand has prepared a number of dishes “professionally and with high accuracy”. It can be programmed to prepare various types of food quickly and accurately, according to the user’s preferences. The robot selects and prepares ingredients and then cooks and presents the dish to the user.

Visitors also enjoyed “smart coffee” provided by another robot. The user only needs to specify the type of coffee they want and it will be prepared and presented to them by the robot.

Majid Al Mazloum, Senior Director of Centre of Digital Innovation (CoDI), and member of the TRA Innovation Team, said: “Through these technology projects, we have provided a foresight of how the near future will look like, and the change that AI, 5G and IoT technologies can make in our daily lives. What we offer today is an invitation to young Emiratis to learn about AI technologies, and contribute to the delivery of projects and ideas that help to reach a more prosperous and easy life, where robotic inventions can serve broad segments of society, such as people of determination, the elderly and kids.”

He added: “A robot today can make a full meal, read a book, help the visually impaired walk, and provide other services. Today, we are opening the door for Emirati youth to enter the age of AI and contribute to the future of the UAE, placing it in the world’s top countries in all fields.”

Another robot at the TRA stand, part of its Badminton Robot Project, features quick reactions, enabling it to catch a shuttlecock and send it back to the opponent. The badminton playing robot has been a strong challenger to visitors at the TRA’s stand, who have found it difficult to beat.

The TRA is participating in the 39th edition of GITEX Technology Week under the umbrella of the ‘UAE Smart Government’, which hosts 18 federal government entities showcasing their tech achievements for government service provision and customer satisfaction.