Approaching cyclone in Arabian Sea is expected to weaken before making landfall

Cyclone Kyarr moving towards the Arabian Sea. Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @OmanMeteorology

Sharjah/Fujairah: A number of roads in the eastern region of Sharjah and Fujairah were closed on Tuesday after a water surge from Cyclone Kyarr caused flooding in both emirates.

Corniche Roads in Khor Fakkan and Kalba were closed on Monday after midnight as high waves breached the barricade and flooded the surrounding streets amid an unusually high tide caused by the approaching cyclone.

Kalba Road was closed in the direction of Fujairah. The other direction remains open for traffic.

Flooding caused by Cyclone Kyarr on the UAE's east coast Supplied

Sharjah Police have called on the public to exercise caution near the sea and avoid the area due to the high water level. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes while driving with caution and within the speed limits.

Police in Sharjah urged members of the public to stay away from the sea due to the hazardous conditions and sealed off Khor Fakkan Corniche Road, as water levels rose.

Fujairah police also shut down Murbah Beach Road and urged members of the public to be cautious.

Roads in coastal areas in Murbah and Qidfa in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in Sharjah were hit by flooding, causing disruption for motorists.

Police Patrols were deployed on the roads as high waves resulted in water entering inland and provided help for people who need it .

The National Centre of Meteorology tweeted that waves are expected to reach up to seven feet high.

Meanwhile, residents living on the east coast have appealed to the authorities after water entered their houses.

Rough seas are expected from Tuesday to Thursday as a result of Cyclone Kyarr. The category three cyclone currently in the middle of the Arabian is moving at speeds of 6km/h with estimated wind speeds around the centre of 200-210-km/h accompanied by intense convective rain clouds.

The tropical cyclone is expected to move south westwards decreasing gradually to a category two and one cyclone over the next 48 hours with estimated wind speeds of 170-140-km/h.