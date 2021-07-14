Abu Dhabi: The UAE today confirmed the detection of 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, four fatalities and 1,481 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that the new cases were detected over the 24 past hours after conducting 286,676 PCR tests across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of tests.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 654, 813, while the death tally has now touched 1,880, and overall recoveries have now touched 632,775.
The ministry expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a swift recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.