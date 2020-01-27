The move to provide compensation aims to offer swift support to individuals and families

Heavy rain in Ras Al Khaimah [File image] Image Credit: Badr Saeed, Gulf News Reader

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered Dh9 million in compensation to those affected by the recent rain in the emirate.

A committee was established under Sheikh Saud's directions, including the directors of several departments and local bodies in the emirate, to assess the damage caused by the recent rain.

The committee conducted field visits around Ras Al Khaimah, met with people whose properties were damaged and prepared a report about the situation that was presented to Sheikh Saud.