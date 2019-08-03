New York: The UAE has reaffirmed the commitment of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen to complying with obligations under international humanitarian law, and underscored the seriousness with which the coalition takes its responsibility to protecting all civilians in armed conflict — particularly children.

In a statement delivered by Amiera Al Hefeiti, deputy permanent representative of the UAE to the United Nations, the UAE added that the coalition continues to work closely with the UN and other international partners to further enhance the protection of children in Yemen. To this effect, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the coalition and the office of the Special Representative of the UN secretary-general on children and armed conflict in March 2019. Al Hefeiti expressed deep concern about Al Houthis’ exploitation of children, schools and educational centres in Yemen and their destruction of buildings, in particular, the use of schools by Al Houthi militias as centres for storing arms.