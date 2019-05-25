A delegation from the United Arab Emirates lead by H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, co-hosted the “International Conference on Ending Sexual and Gender-based Violence in Humanitarian Crises” held in Oslo, Norway on May 23-24, 2019. In his opening address, H.E. Zaki Nusseibeh emphasized “that the empowerment and protection of women is a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy, women’s empowerment has always played an important role in the journey of the UAE’s development and has acted as a main driver of the country’s ascent to the global arena." Image Credit:

Oslo: A delegation from the UAE led by Minister of State Zaki Nusseibeh co-hosted the ‘International Conference on Ending Sexual and Gender-based Violence in Humanitarian Crises’ in Oslo, Norway from May 23 to 24.

The UAE pledged $10 million (around Dh36.7 million) in support of ending sexual and gender-based violence in humanitarian crises. In his opening address, Nusseibeh said “that the empowerment and protection of women is a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy, women’s empowerment has always played an important role in the journey of the UAE’s development and has acted as a main driver of the country’s ascent to the global arena”.

He added: “The UAE is committed to the conference’s objective to end gender-based violence in humanitarian emergencies and crises, by providing the required financial resources needed to implement various women’s protection programmes, and by providing support to NGOs and women-focused organisations active in vulnerable and conflict afflicted areas.”

Nusseibeh said that over the last five years, the UAE has dedicated $322 million (around Dh1.18 billion) for humanitarian initiatives and interventions focused on women and girls. Additionally, the UAE has developed a ‘100% Women’ policy which aims to enhance the UAE’s commitment to the protection of women and girls’ as a part of all UAE funded humanitarian programmes and projects implemented in humanitarian crises.

Nusseibeh said the UAE hosted meetings to develop Abu Dhabi’s ‘Every Woman, Every Child, Everywhere’ initiative, which aims to determine what sectors should be prioritised during humanitarian response in order to protect women and children.

Also, the UAE, through its Ministry of Defence, signed a memorandum of understanding with ‘UN Women’ pledging to increase the number of women that participate in peacekeeping operations, pursuant to Security Council resolution #1325.