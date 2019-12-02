UAE National Day turned into an even more memorable event for couples across the country who welcomed their bundles of joy on Monday, December 2. 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

The first baby to arrive was Rayan Foukajdi just after the stroke of midnight at 00.01am at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Born to Moroccon national Mehdi Foukadji and his Filipina wife Mary Grace Macaligar, the newborn, weighing 3-kg, brought a thrill of delight to his parents.

“We are very happy that God has blessed us with a healthy baby boy and this is the most precious moment of our lives,” said Foukajdi.

Baby Rayhan Foukajdi, born in Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi on UAE National Day

Dr Fady Georges Hachem, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology at Burjeel Hospital, said: “Delivering a baby on such a proud occasion is an incredible feeling and we are very happy that it happened here at Burjeel Hospital. We wish a happy and a healthy life for this little bundle of joy.”

Ecstatic parents

In close succession came Emirati new born, Diyab born at 12.12am at Al Zahra Hospital, Sharjah, to ecstatic parents Khadiejh Ahmed Cheragheleh and Yaqb Hassan Al Hammadi.

“We knew that national day 2019 was going to be lucky for us and it has started on the best note,” said Al Hammadi.

At the same hospital, baby girl Sama was born at 12.32am to Emirati couple Anas Al Baltosh and Duha Al Qwatneh.

Both babies were delivered by Dr Rebab Helmi, Consultant Obstetrician and Gyanecologist at the hospital, who said, “We offer the families our best wishes on such a special occasion.”

Baby Hamad with his father at Bareen International Hospital

Indian couple Tanveer Abbas and Shabana Bano became proud parents of baby Murtaza weighing 2.9-kg, born at 2.05am at Aster Hospital, Dubai.

Dr Shweta Ramesh, obstetrician and gynaecologist assisted the mother in the delivery.

Another Emirati baby boy, Hamad was born at 08:54am to Mohammad Al Marri and wife at the Bareen International Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

The couple’s second child weighed 2.67-kg and was delivered through a Caesarean section by Dr Nazura Siddiqi, Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynecology and Dr Mohammad Embabi, Specialist - Paediatrics.

Great pride

“It is a matter of great pride for us that our little boy shares his birthday with the National Day of our great nation,” said Al Marri, the beaming father. “This day has certainly started on the best note possible.”

Baby Hamad at Bareen Hospital

Dr. Siddiqi said, “It is always a happy time when we bring new life into the world. Having a baby at any time is a joyous occasion, but to have a baby delivered on UAE National Day is extra special.”

Dr Embabi added: “We at Bareen International Hospital are truly honoured to be part of this special moment. We wish baby Hamad and his family a happy and healthy future.”

In Thumbay Hospital, Ajman a baby boy was born to Palestinian national Rouba Adnan Daghman and a baby girl was born to Jordanian mother Hana Ayman Samih Saidan. Ajman Police officials visited the newborns to felicitate the family.

Renee and Christian welcome baby Malcolm on UAE National Day

Meanwhile in Dubai, Baby Malcolm was born at 10.15am on December 2nd to Filipino nationals Renee and Christian Jarina, at Prime Hospital. The baby weighing 2.45-kg is the first born for the couple who were overjoyed. “We are very grateful for the birth of our healthy baby boy on such a special day. The entire country is celebrating with us,” said Renee from her hospital bed.

Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children in Abu Dhabi welcomed a total of 16 newborns (9 boys and 7 girls) during the first few hours of the 48th UAE National Day.

The first newborn was delivered one minute after midnight (00:01 am) on December 2nd.

Proud father, Mohammed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, said, “Having our baby boy at this time of the year is very special. We have named our new bundle of joy Abdullah, and he is our first child. We thank Allah that the baby and his mum are in good health. He was due to join us on 9 December, but with Allah's will, we welcomed him today, a minute after midnight of our beloved UAE national day. We would like to congratulate our UAE leaders, government and the people of UAE on this very special day, the 48th UAE National Day.”