Take a walk through the Etihad Museum with Gulf News

Image Credit: Yousra Zaki

Dubai: In celebration of the UAE’s 48th National Day, Gulf News is taking you on a tour through the Etihad Museum and the Union House to look through the history of the UAE.

The Etihad Museum is spread over 26,000 square meters and is located adjacent to the Union House. The entrance of the museum is designed in the shape of a manuscript with seven columns that simulate the pen used to sign the UAE declaration.

The museum includes permanent and temporary halls, a theatre, an educational area, a recreational area, administrative offices and car parking. It’s made up of eight permanent galleries in addition to a temporary gallery to exhibit items from international museums. The exhibitions are mostly experience-driven while the programmes are interactive.

The museum’s collection includes objects and documents related to the events of the formation of the UAE nation.

Location: Jumeirah 1, across from 2nd of December Street, Dubai

Cost: Dh25 per adult

Contact: 04 5155771