Umm Al Quwain: A 27-year-year-old Moroccan man was killed and his friend and compatriot was seriously injured after the Moroccan man, riding a motorcycle, jumped a red signal at the intersection near Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Umm Al Quwain.
The accident occurred around 2.30am today when the Arab man’s bike collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The accident resulted in the death of the Moroccan motorcyclist, while his friend aged 40 was admitted to Umm Al Quwain Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle with which the motorbike collided did not suffer any major injuries.
The authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.