Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) has launched ‘Financial Adviser’, a free consultation service that can help families overcome financial challenges. The initiative is in line with the observance of ‘World Savings Day’ on October 31.
Hessa Tahlak, assistant undersecretary of Social Development at MoCD, said: “The ‘Financial Adviser’ initiative is part of the national policy aimed at helping families in the UAE face the challenges of marital life by “raising the values of maintaining the stability and sustainability of the family and its cohesion. The service will include consultations, guidance and advices for all community members who need guidance and consultations such as productive families and future spouses,” she added.
Alia Al Joker, MoCD director of Family Development Department, added: “The service will be provided to targeted groups through the Ministry website, in addition to workshops and rehabilitation courses.”