Dubai: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) today inaugurated the Youth Food Security Stations in collaboration with the National and Reserve Service Authority.
The initiative will enable young people to become entrepreneurs in animal and crop agriculture, beekeeping and aquaculture, and actively contribute to national food security.
Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the paramount importance of food security and sustainability.”
“MOCCAE is working closely with its strategic partners from the public and private sectors to ensure uninterrupted food supply by strengthening imports and boosting homegrown food production in terms of quantity and quality with the aim of increasing the share of local food products in the market,” he added.