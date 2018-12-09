Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has launched a smart alert system called “Neda'a” to help find missing children, in collaboration with Facebook.
The first phase of the Neda'a system was launched by Lieutenant General Saif Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the ministry, in the presence of consultant Alia Mohammad Saeed Al ketbi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Family Prosecution, Sara Shuhail, Director General of Ewa’a Centres Shelters for victims of Human Trafficking , and other officials.
The alert system is the first of its kind to be introduced in the region to help find missing children. From now on, UAE residents will receive alerts on their Facebook accounts when a child is reported missing.
The alert will automatically notify Facebook users who live in the area where the child is reported missing and provide them with all the relevant information including his latest photograph, the clothes that he was wearing when he went missing and a description of his appearance. If the child is not found within his own area, the alert will be sent to Facebook users in other areas across the country.
The alert will be deleted once the child is found. Lt. Gen Al Shafar said the ministry's partnership with Facebook is a leading step towards strengthening the ministry’s efforts in achieving its strategy aiming at enhancing safety and security in the country.
He said the ministry is planning to develop the Nedaa system to include live alerts, in its efforts to harness the latest technologies and social media platforms in ensuring security and safety.
“The UAE has developed unprecedented standards to protect children and put their welfare at the top of its community policies.
The move aims to activate community responsibility and strengthen the ministry’s efforts in its quest to achieve security and safety in the country. The system will be activated only when a parent officially reports the missing child to the police.